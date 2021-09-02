Double shooting in St. Louis County kills one man, critically injures another

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A double shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County killed one man and critically injured another late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. The area is near Chambers Road and west of Highway 367.

Police credited the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system with notifying them. Officers found one man dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, said police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

Police did not say if detectives had any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Check back for updates.

