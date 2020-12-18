 Skip to main content
Double shooting in St. Louis County leaves one man dead
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting Thursday night in St. Louis County.

Police said the shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of Link Avenue. One man was dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

Police did not provide any additional details.

The scene was east of North Hanley Road and south of Interstate 70, in an unincorporated pocket of the county next to Bel-Ridge.

