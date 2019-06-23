Updated Sunday at 12:56 p.m. with ages of suspect and victim and determination of murder-suicide.
ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday said that two men were fatally shot in the head in the Kingsway East neighborhood, and said Sunday that the incident was a murder-suicide.
The two men were found shot at 6:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue, police said. One man, 23, shot and killed another man, 54, before shooting himself.
The medical examiner was at the scene Saturday, and police had an area around a tidy, two-story brick home cordoned off.