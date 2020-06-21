Double shooting in St. Louis leaves man dead, woman injured
A man was shot death early Sunday and a woman was shot and injured, police said.

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue in the Academy neighborhood.

The man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who had been shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives were handling the investigation. 

Crime in the Academy neighborhood is down about 23% from the same six-month period a year ago.

