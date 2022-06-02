Double shooting in Woodson Terrace is investigated

WOODSON TERRACE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Thursday was investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, according to authorities.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Harold Drive around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found the man shot to death inside a vehicle, and a woman at the scene was wounded but survived, police said. Police did not release the names of the two people who had been shot.

The Woodson Terrace police requested the Major Case Squad's assistance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or the tip line at 314-427-5858.