Double shooting injures 9-year-old boy and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with age of boy, additional detail on attack

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, authorities said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing after being shot about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. Even though the child's injury was described as a graze wound, police said both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man who was shot is 27 years old. He called police to say he'd been shot after getting out of his car on Gilmore.

The boy was inside a home when he was struck by a bullet, police said. Another child, a 6-year-old boy, and a 28-year-old woman were inside the home too but uninjured.

Police have made no arrests but are searching for the gunman, who was wearing a ski mask.

