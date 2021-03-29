 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double shooting injures 9-year-old boy and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood
0 comments

Double shooting injures 9-year-old boy and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. with age of boy, additional detail on attack

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, authorities said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing after being shot about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue. Even though the child's injury was described as a graze wound, police said both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man who was shot is 27 years old. He called police to say he'd been shot after getting out of his car on Gilmore.

The boy was inside a home when he was struck by a bullet, police said. Another child, a 6-year-old boy, and a 28-year-old woman were inside the home too but uninjured.

Police have made no arrests but are searching for the gunman, who was wearing a ski mask.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page announces Federal emergency rental assistance program

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports