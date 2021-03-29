Double shooting injures child and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A child was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, authorities said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing after being shot about 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue.

No additional details, including the child's age, were released. Police referred only to that victim as a juvenile, meaning someone who is 17 years old or younger.