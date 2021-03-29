 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double shooting injures child and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood
0 comments

Double shooting injures child and man in Walnut Park East neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A child was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, authorities said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing after being shot about 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore Avenue.

No additional details, including the child's age, were released. Police referred only to that victim as a juvenile, meaning someone who is 17 years old or younger.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports