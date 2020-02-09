Double shooting kills 17-year-old in North St. Louis County, police say
0 comments

Double shooting kills 17-year-old in North St. Louis County, police say

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
St. Louis County Police investigate homicide in Glasgow Village

A medical examiner arrives at the scene at a home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the 10200 block of Valley Drive in Glasgow Village where St. Louis County police investigate a homicide. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

GLASGOW VILLAGE — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 17-year-old in North St. Louis County Sunday morning.

Police responding to a call in the 10200 block of Valley Drive about 8:30 a.m. found two female victims who had been shot, according to a press release. 

One of the victims was taken to a hospital, the other was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Police said that a suspect was in custody.

Officers didn't release the age of the person injured in the shooting, or the names of the victims. 

Police said that anyone with information can call the county police department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

The area where the shooting happened is in an unincorporated part of North St. Louis County called Glasgow Village. The area is patrolled by St. Louis County police officers as part of the 1st Precinct.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports