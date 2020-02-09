Double shooting kills 17-year-old in North St. Louis County, police say

GLASGOW VILLAGE — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 17-year-old in North St. Louis County Sunday morning.

Police responding to a call in the 10200 block of Valley Drive about 8:30 a.m. found two female victims who had been shot, according to a press release.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital, the other was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Police said that a suspect was in custody.

Officers didn't release the age of the person injured in the shooting, or the names of the victims.

Police said that anyone with information can call the county police department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.