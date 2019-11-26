ST. LOUIS — One person has died in a double shooting Tuesday morning in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police were notified of the shooting about 10:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue.
A male and a female were found with gunshot wounds, police officer Michelle Woodling said. She did not immediately know which of the victims had died.
Homicide detectives were handling the investigation.
About a block away, officers in the 3100 block of New Ashland Place were examining a black Chrysler 300, which appeared to have a window damaged by bullets. New Ashland Place is a street lined by mostly vacant lots.
