 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Double shooting on St. Louis riverfront investigated by homicide detectives

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were shot early Wednesday along the St. Louis riverfront.

The woman wasn't breathing when police arrived about 12:30 a.m. on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard near the Poplar Street Bridge.

The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition wasn't released.

Check back for updates.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker

 

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News