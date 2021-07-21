Downtown St. Louis crash that killed teen in pickup bed leads to manslaughter charge

Parents of Sierra, the De Soto teen who died in the collision, told the Post-Dispatch last year that they thought their daughter had met friends for a sleepover in St. Charles that night, but later realized she was riding around in downtown St. Louis.

She would have been a senior at De Soto High School the fall after her death and had talked about joining the National Guard after graduation, her stepfather said in 2020.

Ramsey was sued in federal court by Esurance Insurance Services in connection with the crash in December.

The insurance company claimed in the suit that Ramsey attempted to get an auto insurance policy 14 hours after the fatal crash and later attempted to make a claim for coverage.

The suit states that Ramsey claimed he became panicked when he saw a large group of people on Washington Avenue that night and thought he saw someone holding a gun.

Court documents do not list a lawyer for Ramsey to speak on his behalf.