Downtown St. Louis death in April ruled suicide

ST. LOUIS — A man's death in April in downtown St. Louis has been ruled a suicide.
Police previously said they responded April 14 to a call about a man who had fallen or jumped from a building in the 100 block of North Broadway, just north of Kiener Plaza.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday said that the manner of death had been ruled a suicide.
It was at least the third suicide since October involving someone jumping from a downtown building.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.