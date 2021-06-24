 Skip to main content
Downtown St. Louis death in April ruled suicide
ST. LOUIS — A man's death in April in downtown St. Louis has been ruled a suicide.

Police previously said they responded April 14 to a call about a man who had fallen or jumped from a building in the 100 block of North Broadway, just north of Kiener Plaza.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday said that the manner of death had been ruled a suicide.

U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

It was at least the third suicide since October involving someone jumping from a downtown building.

