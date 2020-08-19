Downtown St. Louis library evacuated following report of suspicious package

ST. LOUIS — Police and firefighters were investigating a report of a suspicious package at the downtown St. Louis library Wednesday.

Police said the call came in about 11:20 a.m.

The library was evacuated and some library staff were standing a couple blocks away as authorities used a robotic device to investigate.

Firetrucks were pulling away shortly before 1 p.m. Library staff were allowed back inside a little after 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.