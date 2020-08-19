You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown St. Louis library evacuated following report of suspicious package
0 comments

Downtown St. Louis library evacuated following report of suspicious package

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Robotic vehicle used to investigate report of suspicious package at downtown St. Louis library

The city's bomb squad uses a robotic device Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, to investigate a report of a suspicious package at the downtown St. Louis library. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Police and firefighters were investigating a report of a suspicious package at the downtown St. Louis library Wednesday.

Police said the call came in about 11:20 a.m. 

The library was evacuated and some library staff were standing a couple blocks away as authorities used a robotic device to investigate.

Firetrucks were pulling away shortly before 1 p.m. Library staff were allowed back inside a little after 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports