You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown St. Louis restaurant closes after fatal shooting
0 comments

Downtown St. Louis restaurant closes after fatal shooting

Subscribe for 99¢
Gringo exterior

Gringo is now open at 635 Washington Avenue downtown. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Downtown restaurant Gringo Tacos + Burgers closed early on Sunday evening following a fatal shooting that may have been self-inflicted, police said. 

Police responded to the restaurant at 635 Washington Avenue for a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Shortly thereafter, homicide detectives were called to the scene. 

Police said they believe the deceased person shot themselves, but said it appears to have been an accident. Officials said they don't believe anyone else was involved. 

Employees of Gringo declined to comment Sunday evening, stating the matter was "sensitive." 

0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports