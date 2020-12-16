Downtown St. Louis restaurant seeks court order to prevent shutdown

ST. LOUIS — A downtown restaurant on Wednesday asked a judge to approve a restraining order to prevent the city from closing it because of what city officials said were violations of COVID-19 health orders.

The city this week ordered Reign Restaurant to close and give up its liquor license. The closure could remain in effect until next December. It was at least the third time this year the city has ordered the restaurant to shut down because of what officials said were repeated violations of health orders, such as patrons not wearing masks.

Jonathan Lerman, an attorney for the restaurant, which is on Washington Avenue, previously told the Post-Dispatch that the city wanted to close Reign because of a recent shooting and also because it attracted primarily Black customers.

The city in a court filing denied the restaurant's claims of racial discrimination.

Dana Kelly, a St. Louis mayoral candidate, owns the restaurant.