Downtown St. Louis saw record number of August assaults

Among the assaults was a shooting Aug. 24 in which two men were critically injured in the 400 block of North Ninth Street. It began when one man tried to rob the other, police said, and they exchanged gunfire. Bullets were sprayed at the Marriott garage, shattering windows.

Later that night, boys who appeared to be 12 to 15 years old robbed a woman of her vehicle at gunpoint at North Sixth and Olive streets.

There were 40 violent crimes recorded for downtown in August, which more than doubled the number for August of last year when there were 18. Police said the latest numbers could fluctuate as investigations reclassify some cases or determine that others are unfounded.

But there was some good news for the area, as property crimes declined — from 101 in August 2019 to 85 last month. Property crimes include vehicle thefts and burglaries.

After a 17-year-old girl was killed in a collision downtown on Aug. 17, police cracked down on cruising in the area. Over the Aug. 21 weekend, police said officers recovered six guns and made several arrests and had a minibike, ATVs and other vehicles towed.