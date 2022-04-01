Downtown St. Louis windows shot at, police investigating

Police were investigating after multiple windows on Washington Avenue were shot at Thursday night.

Officers said they were called to the area by someone reporting shots had been fired. When they arrived, they found multiple damaged windows along the south side of Washington Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.

On Friday morning, visible damage could be seen on windows at the temporarily closed Pi Pizzeria, MX Movies and a Metrolink elevator. At least two entire panes of glass were shattered at the movie theater.

Police said they believe someone in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima fired shots from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.