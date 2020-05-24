Dozen shot, including two killed, Sunday, city police report

A dozen people have been shot in St. Louis City so far Sunday; two have died, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says. One of the fatal shootings happened downtown.

In the first deadly shooting, a man was shot several times inside his car at North Garrison and Montgomery in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. He later died at a hospital, police said. The shooting happened at 12:21 a.m.

The other fatal shooting was at 3:20 a.m. in the 900 block of South Broadway downtown. Two men were shot in that incident; one died, the other was in critical and unstable condition. Officers didn't give more details on that shooting.

Other shootings include:

• 1:02 a.m., four people shot at Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue went to a hospital for treatment. That intersection is on the boundary of Kingsway West and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

• 1:11 a.m., a woman was the victim of a shooting at Vandeventer and St. Louis avenues. That intersection is on the boundary of the Greater Ville and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods.

• 1:44 a.m., a man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He said he was shot in the 3500 block of Semple Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.