Dozens of police converge on Pontoon Beach packaging plant after report of active shooter, mayor says

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday
MADISON COUNTY — Dozens of police officers with guns drawn converged on the Menasha Packaging Company in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, early Tuesday after an apparent report of an active shooter inside, the mayor of Pontoon Beach told the Post-Dispatch.
"They got a call for an active shooter but I don't know if someone brandished a gun or fired a gun," Mayor Mike Pagano said in an interview. "There have been no injuries. They've swept the building."
Pagano added, "It's always scary because these warehouses are so big."
The incident began after 8 a.m. at the plant at 9 Gateway Commerce Center.
Employees were evacuated and sitting or standing in the parking lots by about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then were patted down by officers before they were allowed to go back into the building more than an hour later.
KTVI had a helicopter watching the incident and reported that one person was led away in handcuffs. Ambulances were on standby, but no one was being treated.
Neither Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic nor Kristine Pavletich, a spokeswoman with the Menasha company headquarters in Neenah, Wisconsin, immediately returned calls seeking comment.
The mayor said he expects to get an update from the police chief soon. A Pontoon Beach village police dispatcher said that department is the lead agency and will providing updates later Tuesday. Several police agencies, including Edwardsville and the Madison County sheriff's office, joined Pontoon Beach officers at the scene.
