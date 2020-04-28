Dozens of police converge on Pontoon Beach packaging plant after report of active shooter, mayor says

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY — Dozens of police officers with guns drawn converged on the Menasha Packaging Company in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, early Tuesday after an apparent report of an active shooter inside, the mayor of Pontoon Beach told the Post-Dispatch.

"They got a call for an active shooter but I don't know if someone brandished a gun or fired a gun," Mayor Mike Pagano said in an interview. "There have been no injuries. They've swept the building."

Pagano added, "It's always scary because these warehouses are so big."

The incident began after 8 a.m. at the plant at 9 Gateway Commerce Center.

Employees were evacuated and sitting or standing in the parking lots by about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then were patted down by officers before they were allowed to go back into the building more than an hour later.

KTVI had a helicopter watching the incident and reported that one person was led away in handcuffs. Ambulances were on standby, but no one was being treated.