Drive-by shooting in Jennings leaves one man dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man sitting outside with a group of people in Jennings was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, police said.

St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting, which happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they were told that a man had been shot, and then driven to a hospital. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, police said.

The group of people had been sitting outside on Janet Avenue when someone who wasn't known to the group pulled up in a vehicle, opened fire and then fled, police said.

No other details were available, but the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the county police department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).