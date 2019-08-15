ST. LOUIS • A shooting near the Gateway Arch Wednesday night was one of six that left eight people injured in St. Louis within less than 24 hours.
The shootings happened between noon Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. Victims included a 26-year-old woman and seven men, ages 17 to 45.
In the shooting near the Arch, police say a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were driving about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road between the Arch and the Mississippi River, Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. As they were approaching the the southern leg of the Arch, gunfire came at them from a red sedan, police said.
The man was shot in the arm and was listed as stable at a hospital. The woman was not injured.
In the other five shootings that afternoon and through the night:
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the thigh while sitting in a parked car outside Salam's Market at 2918 North Vandeventer Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood just after 12 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital and was stable. The victim told police three suspects fired at him from a white sedan.
A 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were both shot in the leg about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while standing on the corner near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue near Fairground Park. The victims told police the shots came from a dark-colored SUV occupied by five young men wearing surgical masks.
A 45-year-old man was shot in the leg just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Peabody Court. About 10 minutes later, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot following an argument outside the Convenience Xpress, 8515 North Broadway. Both were stable, police said.
At 1:40 a.m., police responded to another shooting call near the Pear Tree Inn, 2211 Market Street in Downtown West. Three men told police they were stopped at a red light at South Jefferson and Market Streets when shots came from a black sedan next to their car. A 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital and listed as stable.