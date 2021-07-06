 Skip to main content
Driver arrested after vehicle slams into Granite City home, killing 73-year-old woman
UPDATED Tuesday to provide the time of the crash.

GRANITE CITY — Police have arrested a driver whose vehicle slammed into a home in Granite City on Monday night, killing a 73-year-old woman who lived there.

Firefighters called to the scene found Virginia Ann Ohren dead inside her home at 1940 Joy Avenue. Police said it appeared she died of injuries suffered when the vehicle crashed through her front door.

Police took the driver into custody and are seeking charges from the Madison County state's attorney, said police Maj. Nick Novacich, assistant chief of police for Granite City.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle apparently had been heading south on Rodger Avenue, which ends at Joy Avenue. Ohren's tidy three-bedroom home sits directly across from Rodger Avenue.

The vehicle left a gaping hole about 10 feet wide at the front door, and Ohren's body was found in the rubble beneath the vehicle.

  

