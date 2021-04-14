Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after three people, including infant, die in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A drunken driver rear-ended a car on Highway 30 on Tuesday night, killing a man, woman and an infant whose car careened off the highway and into several trees, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victims as Lacey K. Newton, 25, Cordell S. Williams, 30, and an infant boy. Police refused to release the baby's name, but relatives say he was a 4-month-old name Cordell. They were from Bonne Terre.

The driver of the car that rear-ended their car was a 26-year-old man from Fenton. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged.

The patrol said the victims were in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix heading east on Highway 30, west of Upper Byrnes Mill Road, about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Another eastbound vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, was behind the Grand Prix.

The patrol said the driver of the Cruze "failed to keep a proper lookout ahead" and hit the back of the Grand Prix that Newton was driving. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit trees, police said.

Newton was wearing a seat belt and the baby was in an infant car seat, the patrol said. Williams was not wearing a seat belt. They all died at the scene.

The man in the Cruze was not wearing a seat belt. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

