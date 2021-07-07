 Skip to main content
Driver charged with DUI after truck slams into Granite City home, killing woman
An unidentified family member retrieves an urn on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from the home of Virginia Ann Ohren, 73, in Granite City, Illinois. Ohren was killed when a vehicle slammed into her home Monday night. The family member said the urn contains the remains of his mother's dad. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

MADISON COUNTY — A driver whose vehicle plowed into a Granite City home this week, killing a woman who lived there, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death.

The Madison County state's attorney filed the charges against Jonathan M. Beasley, 47, of Granite City.

Jonathan M. Beasley

Jonathan M. Beasley

The woman who died is 73-year-old Virginia Ann Ohren.

On Monday night, Beasley's vehicle crashed into Ohren's house at 1940 Joy Avenue. Firefighters found Ohren in the rubble. Police said it appeared Ohren died of injuries suffered when the vehicle came into the home. The crash left gaping holes at the front door and on the side of Ohren's home.

Granite City police Maj. Nick Novacich said Beasley, who lives in the 3400 block of Colgate Place in Granite City, was jailed Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The felony charges against Beasley are "aggravated driving while under the influence causing death."  One count alleges he had a blood-alcohol of over .08%. The other is based on Beasley being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Each charge is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

