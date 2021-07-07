Driver charged with DUI after truck slams into Granite City home, killing woman

MADISON COUNTY — A driver whose vehicle plowed into a Granite City home this week, killing a woman who lived there, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death.

The Madison County state's attorney filed the charges against Jonathan M. Beasley, 47, of Granite City.

The woman who died is 73-year-old Virginia Ann Ohren.

On Monday night, Beasley's vehicle crashed into Ohren's house at 1940 Joy Avenue. Firefighters found Ohren in the rubble. Police said it appeared Ohren died of injuries suffered when the vehicle came into the home. The crash left gaping holes at the front door and on the side of Ohren's home.

Granite City police Maj. Nick Novacich said Beasley, who lives in the 3400 block of Colgate Place in Granite City, was jailed Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The felony charges against Beasley are "aggravated driving while under the influence causing death." One count alleges he had a blood-alcohol of over .08%. The other is based on Beasley being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Each charge is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.