ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A driver was charged last week with felony DWI in an October 2022 crash that killed a man and woman on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Larry L. Larsen Jr., 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was charged April 17 with DWI resulting in the deaths of two or more people in an Oct. 23 crash that killed Steven Anderson, 59, and Kristi Anderson, 61, both of West Des Moines, Iowa, on I-70 westbound east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

The crash happened when Larsen's 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was too closely following the Toyota Prius driven by Steve Anderson in a “careless and imprudent manner,” according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

Both vehicles swerved off the road and into an embankment. Neither Steven nor Kristi Anderson were wearing seatbelts, and they were both ejected from the car, according to the Highway Patrol.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Charging documents allege that Larsen smelled of alcohol and refused to provide troopers with a breath sample. After investigators got a search warrant, a blood sample about four hours after the crash showed Larsen had a blood alcohol content of .09%, above the legal limit of .08%.

Larsen posted a $200,000 bail in the case and is no longer in custody.