Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter 5 months after fatal St. Louis scooter crash

ST. LOUIS — A driver was charged in connection to a September crash that killed a 60-year-old St. Louis man riding a motor scooter.

Ashley Colville, 32, faces one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 27 fatal crash that killed Rodney LaRue. The charge was filed Tuesday

Charging documents allege LaRue was riding his "moped style" scooter when Colville turned her vehicle without a signal at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Ivanhoe Avenue.

LaRue was riding straight through the intersection on Arsenal when he was struck by the minivan. He died of his injuries after waiting 38 minutes for an ambulance to arrive on the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported in October.

The crash was captured on surveillance video at a nearby business.

LaRue would travel to work as a handyman most days on his scooter, strapped with saddle bags full of tools, his sister Sharon LaRue told the Post-Dispatch in October.

“Rodney never met a stranger, and a lot of people loved him,” Sharon LaRue said at the time. “And now a lot of people are angry about how he died."

Court documents list Colville as a resident of the 4500 block of Jamieson Avenue in St. Louis. As of Thursday, she did not yet have an attorney listed representing her in the case.

