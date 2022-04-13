Driver charged with multiple felonies after stolen car chase ended with officer injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies, accused of hitting two Eureka police officers while fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Ryan L. Adams, of St. Louis, was charged in St. Louis County with resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault on a special victim and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, Eureka officers spotted a black Honda Pilot, recently reported stolen from Sunset Hills, stopped in traffic on Highway 109 and Fourth Street, near Interstate 44, police said in court documents.

Police said Adams was driving the vehicle with another person inside and refused to stop for officers. He hit several vehicles, including a marked police vehicle, as well as an officer who had run to the Pilot's passenger side to try to arrest the two people in it, police said.

The officer who was hit while out of his vehicle suffered a broken ankle and will require surgery, police said on Wednesday. The officer whose vehicle was hit by the stolen Honda Pilot was evaluated on scene by EMS, but did not need hospital treatment, police said the day before.

The stolen vehicle was then abandoned, and police said Adams was arrested after running to the lobby of a nearby apartment building. Adams was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon; his bail had been set at $200,000.

Police said on Tuesday they were looking for two suspects, but have not released information on anyone else.

Several Rockwood School District buildings were briefly put on lockdown during the incident.

