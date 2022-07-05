Driver cited for DWI after pedestrian killed on I-55 highway ramp in St. Louis County

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DWI after his SUV fatally hit a pedestrian on the shoulder of a highway ramp in south St. Louis County late Monday, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Scott J. Drennen was struck and killed just before midnight Monday. Drennen, 29, of Festus, died at the scene.

Police arrested the SUV's driver, a 39-year-old man from the St. Louis. He was cited for DWI resulting in death. The Post-Dispatch typically doesn't name suspects until prosecutors file charges.

The crash was reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday on southbound I-55 at the merge to Highway 67 and Interstate 270. The patrol said Drennen was walking on the left shoulder on the ramp from southbound I-55 to I-270.

A southbound 2018 Hyundai Kona drove onto the shoulder, hitting Drennan. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the St. Louis County jail, police said.

