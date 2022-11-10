Driver convicted in drive-by shooting death of mom taking newborn to doctor

ST. LOUIS — Two years ago, 20-year-old Joyce Freeman was putting her four-day-old son in a car for a doctor's appointment when a stolen car pulled alongside. Shots rang out, killing Freeman.

On Thursday, a St. Louis jury said Steven Noah Washington, 21, was driving that stolen car, a Nissan Sentra, on Nov. 23, 2020, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The Sentra pulled up twice. The first time, one of the men fired multiple shots at Freeman, prosecutors said, who then jumped in the car with the baby and her boyfriend and drove off. But the Nissan caught them, and passed Freeman again, this time with two people hanging out of the windows, firing at least 20 more rounds.

A jury in September couldn't reach a verdict in Washington's case, so on Monday, prosecutors started again. They argued Washington's friends, Deyontez Huntley and Eric J. Williams, were actually the shooters that day, but Washington played a key role in the murder — putting the other two men in a position to kill her.

"He may as well have pulled the trigger himself," Assistant Circuit Attorney Marlo Lamb said.

They played a video of an interview with police in which Washington admitted to being the driver and confirmed his friends Huntley and Williams were there, too, according to court testimony.

But Washington took the stand and said his confession was coerced. He said a police detective lied to him by saying officers would put him in prison regardless of his guilt, so he had a panic attack and even tried to kill himself in the interview room by wrapping the chains that tethered him to the floor around his neck.

"I didn't want to be there anymore, or here," he said.

Washington's attorney, Jordan Cohen, also said that nobody testified to seeing his client at the scene that day, despite the fact that a witness identified Huntley and Williams as the shooters.

But Lamb said there was plenty of evidence to show Washington had been in the car — his fingerprints were found on a box of ammunition that matched shell casings found at the scene, and his cell phone data showed he was there at the time of the shooting.

She said he only walked back his confession on the stand because he was "afraid of being labeled a 'snitch.'"

"He drove that car," she said. "He knew exactly what they were going to do, and he made sure they did it."

After hours of deliberation, jurors returned guilty verdicts on all seven counts, including first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. Washington's first-degree murder conviction means he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for Dec. 9.

Huntley and Williams' murder cases are still pending.