ST. LOUIS — Police say one man died after a St. Louis County police chase for a robbery ended in a crash in the city.

The man, whom police have not identified, was driving a car when he got caught in the middle of the chase, which ended in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The incident initially began around 1:30 p.m. with St. Louis County police cruising the area for a suspect from a robbery at a Dollar General at 10060 Halls Ferry Road. When they spotted a matching description of the suspect's car, a maroon Kia Optima, at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, officers tried to pull the driver over.

The driver kept going and got away until a county detective spotted the car at Riverview Drive and Hall Street, which is in city limits. When the driver refused to pull over again, St. Louis County police chased the vehicle until it collided with the other man's vehicle about 6 miles south at Cora Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Police reported the only other injury being an employee from Dollar General, who was assaulted during the robbery.

Last year, when seven innocent motorists died in a 15-day time span in crashes involving police and suspect chases, civil rights groups raised awareness on the issue and the growing number of lawsuits against police on the issue. The city and county NAACP also contracted a mediator with the U.S. Justice Department to work with St. Louis County and city police on their chase policies.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.