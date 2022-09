ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person died after crashing into a Metro Transit bus in north St. Louis County on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a MetroBus was stopped at a bus stop near the Lucas and Hunt exit of Interstate 70 when a driver crashed into it from behind.

That driver died from their injuries, but police did not yet have the condition of any bus passengers or bus driver.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.