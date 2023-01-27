 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies after hitting back of tractor-trailer parked on shoulder of I-64

  • 0
Fatal crash in Washington Park

Officials continue to work the scene where the driver of a pickup truck was killed after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, along Interstate 64 near the Kingshighway/Highway 111 exit. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Washington Park.

The crash happened on eastbound I-64 about 3:30 a.m. Friday, near the Kingshighway/Highway 111 exit in St. Clair County, authorities said.

A flatbed semi-trailer was struck as it was parked on the highway's shoulder, said Trooper Haylie Polistina with the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene, Polistina said. That person's name has not been released.

