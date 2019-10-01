UPDATED at 6 a.m. Tuesday with name of driver who died and other details
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A crash on Bellefontaine Road left one woman dead and another seriously hurt Monday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Bellefontaine Road near Queit Lane, just south of Interstate 270.
The Highway Patrol identified the woman who died as Christin C. Jones, 30, of the St. Louis area.
Jones was driving south on Bellefontaine Road in a 2007 Chrysler 300. Her car crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a northbound driver, according to the preliminary report.
The northbound vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, was driven Toby K. Sarchette, 47, of O'Fallon, Missouri.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Sarchette was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, according to Trooper Dallas Thompson. Neither driver wore a seat belt, the patrol said.
Neither car had any passengers, Thompson said.