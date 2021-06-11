 Skip to main content
Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne, hits concrete embankment in Jefferson County
HILLSBORO — A man from De Soto died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle went airborne along Highway 21 in Hillsboro and crashed into a concrete embankment, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Randall W. Rulo, 56, was killed about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 21, just north of State Road BB.

Rulo was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler south when the vehicle ran off the road and hit the center median. The vehicle then traveled between the overpasses of northbound and southbound Highway 21, police said.

When the center median ended, the Jeep went airborne over BB and the top of the Jeep hit a concrete embankment, police said.

Ambulance workers pronounced him dead at the scene. Rulo was wearing a seat belt, police said.

