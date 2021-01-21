 Skip to main content
Driver dies in crash with MoDOT truck on I-270 in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR — A truck driver died Thursday afternoon after striking a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle on Interstate 270. 

MoDOT reported the crash just before 2 p.m. on the interstate near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. 

The driver of the brick-hauling vehicle was killed when he struck the back of the MoDOT truck, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman. 

After the crash, a few other drivers struck debris from the wreckage and also crashed, but were not injured, according to the highway patrol. 

The highway was closed for more than an hour for an investigation into the incident. 

