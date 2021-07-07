Driver dies in fiery crash after hitting car parked on highway shoulder in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — One motorist died in a fiery crash early Wednesday after hitting a car parked on the shoulder of Illinois Highway 111 in Madison County, authorities said.

Police haven't identified who died in the crash.

The person was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Highway 111 about 4 a.m. Wednesday, north of Interstate 55/Interstate 270.

The Cobalt went off the road and hit the back of a 2008 Ford Ranger that was parked abandoned on the right shoulder of the highway, the Illinois State Police said.

The impact of the crash caused the Ranger to overturn and dump debris on the road.

The Cobalt came to a rest against a concrete wall on the right side of the highway and caught fire, police said. The dead person was found inside the Cobalt.

