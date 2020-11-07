 Skip to main content
Driver dies in I-70 crash near Blanchette Bridge
Driver dies in I-70 crash near Blanchette Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A speeding driver ran off the road and died early Saturday morning.

Mohanad A. Meqbil, 29, of St. Louis, was driving eastbound on I-70 just east of the Blanchette Bridge across the Missouri River at about 12:45 a.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

His 2019 Toyota Camry was going too fast when it ran off the road, hit the median barrier and overturned, the patrol said.

Meqbil, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

