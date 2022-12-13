Driver dies, two passengers critically hurt in I-55 crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A driver died and his two passengers were critically hurt Monday night in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in St. Louis, police said.

Darris Jones, 39, died at a hospital after the crash. Jones lived in the 2700 block of Hadley Street in St. Louis.

The crash was about 8:30 p.m. on northbound I-55 near Bates Street.

Jones was driving a 2006 Bentley Continental at high speed, police said. The car hit a median wall and slid off the highway, hitting a tree.

Two men riding with Jones were thrown from the car were hospitalized in critical condition, police said on Tuesday. They are 22 and 30 years old.