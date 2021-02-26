Driver dies when vehicle veers off ramp to Poplar Street Bridge, plunges onto railroad tracks

EAST ST. LOUIS — A vehicle veered off the approach ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge early Friday and landed upside down on the railroad tracks. One man was killed.

The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near South Sixth Street and Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis. A canine officer who was the first to reach the vehicle said one person was inside dead.

Illinois State Police have not identified the man who died. He was the only occupant, police said.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Illinois Route 3, merging onto Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier on the right side, flipped over the barrier wall and plunged to the ground.

In 2019, a motorcyclist died after crashing near the same area. The body of the 32-year-old man was found on pavement below the ramp from northbound Illinois Route 3 to the Poplar Street Bridge. He apparently had lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete median wall on the ramp, then he was struck by passing vehicles.

Check back for updates.

