ST. LOUIS — A driver fleeing St. Louis police Tuesday night was killed when he jumped from a moving vehicle and was run over, authorities said.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night with a head injury, and he died early Wednesday, police Sgt. Charles Wall said. His name was not released.

Police were chasing the man about 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was driving west on Forest Park Parkway, near Union Boulevard, when he tried to get out of the vehicle as it was moving. His vehicle, a Jeep, ran over him, police said.

Earlier, officers with the St. Louis Police Department's mobile reserve unit had spotted the Jeep driving recklessly in the 5800 block of Theodosia Avenue. The officers switched on their emergency lights and siren to try to stop the Jeep, but it sped away, police said.

A police helicopter helped track the Jeep. Police threw down spike strips to flatten the Jeep's tires at Martin Luther King Drive and Union Boulevard. One tire was flattened, but the Jeep kept going.

The helicopter pilot saw two men get out of the Jeep in the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue and run away. Police arrested one of the men, who is 29. The second man tossed a pistol and got away, police said.

The Jeep's driver kept going until he jumped out and was critically injured near Union and Forest Park Parkway.

The St. Louis Police Department's investigation is being handled by the accident-reconstruction team and the Force Investigation Unit.