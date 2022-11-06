Driver flees after 2 killed in north St. Louis collision

ST. LOUIS — Two people have died after a two-vehicle collision in north St. Louis on Saturday night.
A 2016 Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Kingshighway when it T-boned a 2000 Honda Accord that was traveling east on Lee Avenue in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood, police said.
The Honda's driver and passenger, both males, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the names of the victims.
Police said a passenger in the Charger said the driver was picked up by another vehicle and taken to a hospital. But police said the passenger changed her story several times and claimed not to know the driver. Police said a check of area hospitals did not reveal that someone was dropped off with injuries related to a car accident.
Police are investigating.