ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The man was hit just before 11 a.m. by a white Chevrolet Malibu at Maffitt Place and Kingshighway, police said. The car drove off after striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police had not released his identity Friday afternoon.

Officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive, just under a mile from where the man was struck.