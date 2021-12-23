Driver found fatally shot on I-64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police Wednesday night found a driver in a pickup truck dead with gunshot wounds on Interstate 64 (Highway 40) in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police responded to the westbound lanes of the highway near milepost 3 just before 10 p.m.

Officers then found black Ford pickup with several bullet holes in and a body inside in the driver's seat. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

That stretch of the highway was shut down until about 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-571-4124.

No further details were released Thursday morning.

