Driver found shot in Jennings dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man found shot inside a vehicle in Jennings on Wednesday night has died.
St. Louis County police said the unidentified man was found in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was in the driver's seat when he was shot, police said. He died at a hospital.
Police released no other information Thursday.
