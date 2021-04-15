 Skip to main content
Driver found shot in Jennings dies at hospital
Driver found shot in Jennings dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man found shot inside a vehicle in Jennings on Wednesday night has died.

St. Louis County police said the unidentified man was found in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was in the driver's seat when he was shot, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police released no other information Thursday.

