FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Lonedell, Missouri, was fatally injured Saturday when his car ran off the road and overturned in Franklin County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Joshua M. Duncan, 36, was thrown from the vehicle about 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Maupin Road in Franklin County. He died at the scene.
Police said Duncan had been driving north on Maupin Road in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser; the car went off the right side of the road, south of Project Road, and overturned. Duncan was not wearing a seat belt, police said. After Duncan was thrown from the car, the vehicle hit a tree.