A Madison man was killed and his passenger seriously injured Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Jersey County. Neither was wearing a helmet, police said.
The crash happened on Otterville Road about two miles south of Otterville at 5:35 p.m., according to a report by the Illinois State Police.
The driver, Paul T. Barnett, 54, slid into a field on a curve in the road, police said. Barnett and passenger, Lanelle L. Hendon, 45, of Granite City, were thrown off the motorcycle.
Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hendon was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.