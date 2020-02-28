You are the owner of this article.
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD — A driver was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 270, police said.

The driver struck a center highway divider on I-270 just west of McDonnell Boulevard about 8:30 a.m., according to Hazelwood police. 

The driver, the lone occupant of the car, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Hazelwood police did not immediately release an identity of the driver Friday morning.

