Driver killed in crash on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A driver was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 270, police said.
The driver struck a center highway divider on I-270 just west of McDonnell Boulevard about 8:30 a.m., according to Hazelwood police.
The driver, the lone occupant of the car, was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Hazelwood police did not immediately release an identity of the driver Friday morning.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
