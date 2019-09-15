FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A driver did not survive an accident in which a vehicle ran off the road and head-on into a tree early Sunday morning, police here said.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of Ruby Lane about 2:20 a.m. to find an unresponsive driver. That driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on Plaza Drive at the time, police said.
There were no other occupants, they said.