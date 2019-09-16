Updated at 10 a.m. Monday with the identity of the deceased.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 31-year-old man was killed in Fairview Heights early Sunday morning after his vehicle ran off the road and ran head-on into a tree, police said.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of Ruby Lane about 2:20 a.m. to find Trey J. Simmons unresponsive in the car. Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on Plaza Drive at the time, police said.
There were no other occupants, they said.