Driver killed in I-55 crash identified as Arnold man

ST. LOUIS — The man killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 55 last week has been identified as Joshua Seman of Arnold.

Seman, 29, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic that collided with another car on southbound I-55 near Carondelet Boulevard just before midnight Thursday. He died at a hospital.

A passenger in Seman's car, a 30-year-old woman, was being treated at a hospital for her injuries. She was stable.

The other vehicle was a southbound 2022 Nissan Maxima. After they collided, the Civic veered off the right side of the interstate, hitting a guardrail then traveling back across the road and hitting the concrete median. The Maxima veered left and hit the concrete median, police said.

A 17-year-old passenger from the Maxima was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another passenger, a 2-year-old girl, was not injured.

